Maui hospital offers Advanced Wound Healing Training at symposium, Jan. 31

Dr. William H. Tettelbach, educator and national leader in wound care, discusses wound debridement best practices with Maui healthcare professionals during the 2024 Wound Healing Symposium.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy will host its second annual Wound Healing Symposium on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Maui Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, located at 221 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

Physicians, nurses, clinicians, and medical personnel of all levels are invited to attend to learn about the latest in advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine from the wound clinic’s staff, local wound care specialists, and national industry leaders. The event is free for attendees; pre-registration is required.

According to Medicare data, chronic wounds affect an estimated 10.5 million Americans, and the number continues to climb, according to a Maui Health news release. Specialized wound care not only expedites and improves healing but also helps prevent infection and limb loss.

“The goal of this event is to educate community medical professionals on the importance of wound care for patients in need and the various resources available to support them as they help their patients heal,” said Wound Clinic Program Director Jessica Acop, BSN, RN, MBA. “With the prevalence of diabetes and diabetic foot wounds here in Hawaii, specialized wound care services are critical to saving limbs for our loved ones suffering with these non-healing wounds.”

Dr. William H. Tettelbach demonstrates proper wound care techniques to 2024 event attendees.

Symposium topics include several accredited sessions, such as the “7 Steps of Wound Management,” RestorixHealth’s seven-step clinical practice pathway used within Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy center, and an overview of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, an advanced treatment which utilizes oxygen under pressure to enhance the body’s natural ability to heal. Other non-accredited topics include sessions on coding and documentation, quality metrics, and a presentation of case studies. The symposium closes with a hands-on skills lab, including a wound debridement exercise.

Featured speakers include RestorixHealth Chief Medical Officer William H. Tettelbach, MD, and Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy center panel providers James Williams, MD, and Barron Elleby, DPM.

