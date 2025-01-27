Project Graduation virtual meeting set for Friday, Jan. 31
An informational meeting to discuss Project Graduation, a drug- and alcohol-free celebration held after high school commencements, has been scheduled virtually via Google Meet at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
The link is https://meet.google.com/bjx-tmmt-rdk
Project Graduation is funded by Maui County and administered by Maui Economic Opportunity and is open to all Maui County public and private high schools. Organizing committees/groups receive grants to defray some of the expenses.
The goal is to provide a safe high school graduation celebration.
Organizing committees/groups are encouraged to attend the meeting.