Project Graduation virtual meeting set for Friday, Jan. 31

Graduates of Lahainaluna High School celebrate at their commencement in May 2024. A virtual meeting to discuss Project Graduation, an after-commencement celebration, will be held Friday, Jan. 31.

An informational meeting to discuss Project Graduation, a drug- and alcohol-free celebration held after high school commencements, has been scheduled virtually via Google Meet at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

The link is https://meet.google.com/bjx-tmmt-rdk

Project Graduation is funded by Maui County and administered by Maui Economic Opportunity and is open to all Maui County public and private high schools. Organizing committees/groups receive grants to defray some of the expenses.

The goal is to provide a safe high school graduation celebration.

Organizing committees/groups are encouraged to attend the meeting.