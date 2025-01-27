Tickets available for Hui Noʻeau’s Art Affair 2025: Vintage Poolside — A Retro Sunset Soirée

Live auction at the Hui’s Art Affair 2024. PC: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center will host its signature fundraising event, Art Affair, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The evening promises gourmet cuisine, live music, dancing and both live and silent auctions—all centered around the iconic Hui reflection pool.

The event includes performances by Kalo DeLeon, Barefoot Minded and Nuff Sedd. Inspired by the allure of retro Palm Springs, guests are encouraged to don their finest and most playful vintage attire. This is a 21+ event.

Proceeds from the event will support Hui No‘eau’s year-round arts education and outreach programs across Maui County.

Event details:

Art Affair 2025 promotional flyer. Courtesy of Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Art Affair 2025: Vintage Poolside — A Retro Sunset Soirée

Saturday, March 1, 2025, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, HI

Tickets online at huinoeau.com/art-events

Table/Ticket reservations:

Hui ‘Ohana Table of 10: $5,000 ($3,000 tax-deductible)

Hui ‘Ohana Individual Ticket: $500 ($300 tax-deductible)

Kaluanui Table of 10: $3,500 ($2,250 tax-deductible)

Kaluanui Individual Ticket: $350 ($225 tax-deductible)

Monkeypod Ticket (*Limited seating, non-reserved, first come-first served): $195 ($100 tax-deductible)

To sponsor a table or to purchase tickets over the phone, contact Erin O’Kief at 808-572-6560 x22 or erin@huinoeau.com. Table sponsors include Wailea Contemporary Studio Gallery, Maui Mist Gardens, Bank of Hawai‘i and Ledcor Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Art Affair Auction:

March 3 – 9, 2025

Online and in-person

Individuals can also support the Hui’s visual arts education programs with its Art Affair auction. Whether online or in person, explore an impressive selection of local fine artwork, gift certificates, unique experiences and more. Bidding opens online on Monday, March 3 at 5 p.m. HST, or visit the Hui to see the auction items firsthand, Tuesdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit huinoeau.com for details.