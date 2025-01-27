Weakening front moves down island chain: Flood Watch extended for Maui County

Enhanced radar imagery. (1.27.25) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 3:19 a.m., Jan. 27, 2025

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Maui County until noon today due to the continued possibility of excessive rainfall.

A front will move slowly eastward through Maui County today. An upper level trough passing overhead will trigger heavy showers and thunderstorms along the front, bringing the threat for flash flooding, especially over windward areas, according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The flood threat will decrease this afternoon. As a precaution, the public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.