Eruption at Kīlauea enters Episode 7 with 100-foot lava fountains
Episode 7 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea began at 6:41 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 and is currently feeding a lava flow onto the crater floor.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports: “Episode 7 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began at approximately 1:30 p.m. and continued to increase in intensity until 6:41 p.m., when sustained fountaining began. Fountains from the north vent are 100-120 feet (30-40 meters) high and feeding multiple lava streams at 7:40 p.m. The flow had covered 15-20% of the crater floor this time. A small fountain can be seen in the south vent and there is a small lava flow emerging from the south side of its cone at 7:35 p.m. on webcams.”
No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
Each episode of lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days. Based on the durations of episodes 5 and 6 and the short pauses that separated them, episode 7 will probably last 10-20 hours.
Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.