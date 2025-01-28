Hui Kapili Business Accelerator announces applications for second cohort after successful first year

A Hui Kapili class in the first cohort Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. PC: aio

American Savings Bank and aio have announced the start of the second cohort for the Hui Kapili Accelerator, following a successful first cohort. By nurturing leaders and arming them with tools to support the construction growth slated for the next 20 years, Hui Kapili aims to empower construction-related companies with the business acumen, tools and resources needed to succeed in Hawai‘i’s competitive market.

With more than half of construction businesses failing within the first 10 years, the Hui Kapili program is designed to support Hawai‘i’s construction industry and ultimately help their long-term success. Applications are open until Feb. 14 for small- to mid-sized construction-related companies.

“American Savings Bank is proud to once again team up with aio and ‘Hawaiʻi Home + Remodeling’ to support the growth of local businesses in Hawai‘i’s construction industry,” said Tony Mizuno, EVP of Commercial Markets at American Savings Bank. “The success of the first Hui Kapili Accelerator cohort shows how this program is helping local talent grow and contribute to improving infrastructure while advancing affordable housing opportunities for our community.”

The sessions will kick off in late March and conclude in early June. Session topics will include strategic business planning and development, financial management and budget optimization, marketing and lead generation, effective workforce management and development, community engagement and social responsibility. ASB and ‘Hawaiʻi Home + Remodeling,’ an aio family of companies, will facilitate the sessions and invite subject matter experts, and construction industry veterans to present, inspire and educate. Cohort members will also receive a personalized financial consultation with a senior ASB leader to assess their business and identify ways to scale up their operations.

“We were thrilled by the success and impact of the program with our first cohort, which made us even more excited to launch cohort two in partnership with ASB and our publication ‘Hawaiʻi Home + Remodeling,’” said Brandon Kurisu, aio Chief Operating Officer. “Small- to mid-sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, and the Hui Kapili Accelerator program is designed to help these businesses succeed and thrive. By providing tools, resources, and opportunities to connect within their industries, we aim to support their growth and long-term success.”

Cohort one graduates from the Hui Kapili Business Accelerator program Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. PC: aio

In the fall of 2024, 10 businesses completed the inaugural Hui Kapili Accelerator Program, which included home builders and renovations, pool and spa specialists, interior and countertops, and more. The diverse group also included Native Hawaiian and women-owned businesses from three counties across the state. The cohort members also heard from esteemed companies in the building industry, such as Stanford Carr Development, Albert C. Kobayashi and Nan, Inc.

“The Hui Kapili Accelerator program was an incredible experience for me and my business,” said Tiffanie Gardner, Top Priority, Inc. and cohort one member. “The speakers and sessions were tailored to the construction industry making this cohort unique to others out there. The networking and opportunities were also incredibly helpful for us to take our business to the next level.”

The cohort will be selected in early March. In lieu of a program fee, participants will engage in a meaningful community project to make Hawaiʻi stronger and more resilient for future generations.

Interested applicants can go to huikapili.com to apply or find more details about the program and requirements.