Keiki Caucus Introduces 2025 Legislative Package

The Keiki Caucus, established in 1994, is a collaboration between Hawaiʻi state legislators, community leaders, and youth-centered organizations who come together to propose, draft, support, and implement policy changes that will improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s young people.

Hawaiʻi state legislators were joined by community advocates to present the 2025 Keiki Caucus Bill Package and priorities for the upcoming legislative session, dedicated to improving the lives of Hawaiʻi’s children and families.

Legislators identified five top priority issues impacting Hawaiʻi’s youth and families, including tax credits for household and dependent care services, funding for community schools, paid family leave, e-cigarette regulations, and universal free school breakfast and lunches.

“During the interim, we collaborated with community advocates to develop proposals that address top-of-mind issues such as the rising cost of childcare, which significantly impacts the cost of living for Hawaiʻi’s keiki and families,” said Keiki Caucus Co-Convenor and Representative Lisa Marten. “We also identified ways to support our youth in schools, ensuring they receive a quality education while feeling empowered and supported to succeed.”

The 2025 Keiki Caucus Bill Package consists of the following measures:

HB753 – Relating to the Household and Dependent Care Services Tax Credit

Increases a taxpayer’s applicable percentage of employment-related expenses that is used to calculate the household and dependent care services tax credit. Extends the sunset date of the temporary increase in maximum employment-related expenses that are used to calculate the household and dependent care services tax credit, established by Act 163, SLH 2023, to 6/30/2030. Sunsets 6/30/2030.

HB754 / SB821 – Relating to Community Schools

Appropriates funds to the Department of Education for community schools and a program manager position.

HB755 / SB852 – Relating to Paid Family Leave

By 1/1/2028, requires the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to establish a family and medical leave insurance program and begin collecting payroll contributions to finance payment of benefits. By 1/1/2029, requires the Department to start receiving claims and paying benefits under the program. Specifies eligibility requirements and employee protections under the program.

HB756 / SB972 – Relating to Health (E-Liquids)

Prohibits the sale of flavored nicotine products and the mislabeling of e-liquids as nicotine-free. Establishes penalties for violations. Authorizes the Department of Health to appoint, commission, or contract for services of inspectors. Establishes two full-time equivalent program specialist positions and one full-time equivalent hearing officer position. Appropriates funds. Effective 1/1/2026.

HB757 – Relating to Education

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, requires the Department of Education to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students enrolled in department schools. Appropriates funds.

Community advocates rallied their support for the bills outlined in a press conference, Monday. In attendance were Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Ceeds of Peace, Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance, Hawaiʻi Appleseed, and Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network Speaks! (HCAN Speaks!).

The Keiki Caucus is co-convened by Sen. Joy A. San Buenaventura (D-2, Puna), Rep. Lisa Marten (D-51, Waimānalo, Keolu Hills, Lanikai, portion of Kailua), and Rep. Ikaika Olds (D-23, Mō‘ili‘ili, McCully).