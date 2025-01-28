Teacher with Maui roots earns Hawaiʻi’s only Milken Award in 2025 for her work at Kalihi Uka Elementary

Kalihi Uka Elementary School students cheer as kindergarten teacher Kristy Inamasu walks across the gymasium to accept her Hawaii Milken Educator Award.

This morning, students, staff, dignitaries and media gathered at Kalihi Uka Elementary School to celebrate the school’s rising test scores and academic growth with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and State Superintendent of Education Keith Hayashi.

Then, in a surprising turn of events, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley took to the stage, offering another reason for celebration by recognizing one of the best teachers in the country, Kristy Inamasu, a kindergarten teacher and Hawaiʻi’s sole 2024-25 Milken Educator Award recipient.

Inamasu is originally from Kahului, Maui but currently lives in Kaneʻohe in Oʻahu. Inamasu is the 83rd Hawai‘i teacher to receive the award since Hawai‘i joined the program in 1990. Hawai‘i recipients have received awards along with a total of over $2 million in prize monies.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She is a graduate of Chaminade University, where she played collegiate volleyball. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 2012 and a Master of Arts in teaching, with a concentration in elementary education, in 2014.

“Kristy Inamasu is nurturing and inspiring the minds of her young students and fellow educators across the Aloha State,” said Dr. Foley, who is a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator herself. “Kristy’s enthusiasm to make a daily, tangible impact in her classroom and school is commendable. Thank you, Kristy, for your exemplary dedication to the profession. The Milken Educator Network will benefit from your contributions and commitment to advancing teaching and learning.”

Inamasu joins a national network of over 3,000 Milken Educators spanning the Awards’ nearly 40-year history as the nation’s preeminent teacher-recognition program. Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards inspire educators, students and entire communities to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” the K-12 teaching profession and encourage young, capable people to pursue teaching as a career. More than $75 million in individual financial prizes and more than $145 million have been invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.

Decked out in leis, Kristy Inamasu catches her breath after her Milken Educator Award assembly, joyfully taking in her career-changing day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kristy is an exceptional educator who cultivates critical thinking skills, communication, self-awareness and empathy in her kindergarteners, giving them the foundational learning qualities needed for future success,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Her collaborative work with her fellow teachers has also guided institutional decision-making to the benefit of the entire school, helping all of Kalihi Uka’s students to rise together. Her classroom serves as a model for new teachers entering the profession and we are very lucky to have an outstanding teacher like her leading the way.”

Educators like Inamasu are not aware of their candidacy for the Award. Recipients are sought out while early- to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities afforded by the Award. Inamasu is the 83rd recipient in the Aloha State since Hawaiʻi joined the Milken Educator Awards in 1990.

Proud students run up to Kristy Inamasu to give her a congratulatory group hug.

In her kindergarten classroom at Kalihi Uka Elementary School, Inamasu’s students are rewarded for courageous learning, not just memorizing the right answers. Inamasu encourages all children to fully engage in the classroom by sharing their thoughts and ideas, participating in group work, and taking ownership of their academic responsibilities. Leading by example, she was one of the first teachers at the school to video herself teaching a lesson and share it with her colleagues as a teaching tool. Her willingness to be an example inspired other teachers and has contributed to a strong culture of learning at Kalihi Uka, according to the award announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Inamasu’s efforts to promote critical thinking, accountability, and respect and understanding for others have paid off for her students. They achieve significant growth in reading and math and exceed academic goals year after year, education officials said.

Inamasu initially joined Kalihi Uka as a part-time teacher, and has since served as the school’s primary school adjustment program coordinator, provided ESL student support, and taught kindergarten and first grade.

According to the announcement: “She is a steady presence in her students’ lives and mentors colleagues when they need a helping hand in their classrooms. Her leadership at the school is exemplified through her varied roles as a member of the Instructional Leadership Team and School Community Council, a volunteer volleyball coach, and a presenter to colleagues in the district on Learning Intentions and Success Criteria for young students.”

Her classroom serves as a destination for training and observation by new and veteran teachers, administrators, and student teachers throughout the school, complex and state who are eager to learn new ways of teaching that encourage a love of learning.

From left: Hawaii Department of Education – Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Superintendent Rochelle Mahoe; Superintendent of Education Keith Hayashi; Kalihi Uka Elementary School Principal Derek Santos; recipient Kristy Inamasu (HI ’24); Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley (IN ’94); Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke; Hawaii Representative Ikaika Hussey.

The Milken Educator Award Reaps Lifelong Benefits

The $25,000 cash Award is unrestricted. Recipients have used the money in diverse ways. Some recipients have spent the funds on their children’s or their own continuing education, financing dream field trips, establishing scholarships, and even adopting children.

Honorees receive powerful mentorship opportunities for expanded leadership roles that strengthen education practice and policy. Milken Friends Forever (MFF) pairs a new recipient with a veteran Milken Educator mentor; the Expanding MFF Resource and Explorer Program fosters individual veteran Milken Educator partnerships around specific topic areas; and Activating Milken Educators promotes group collaboration in and across states to bring solutions to pressing educational needs.

The honorees attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in April, where they will network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders about how to broaden their impact on K-12 education.

Veteran Milken Educators demonstrate a wide range of leadership roles at state, national and international levels.