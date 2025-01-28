Winter Storm Watch: Snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible at Haleakalā on Maui

Earlier this month on Jan. 10, 2025, a winter storm dropped a light layer of snow at the upper reaches of Haleakalā, forcing the temporary closure of the summit due to hazardous and icy road conditions. Another winter storm is in the forecast for Jan. 29-30. PC: (1.10.25) Cindy Hara

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect late Wednesday night through late Thursday night at the summit of Haleakalā on Maui. The forecast calls for snow accumulations of up to four inches with a mix of snow and precipitation expected.

The NWS says a light glaze of ice is also possible on wet surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing.

Motorists are advised that travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and potential closure notifications. The public should consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns.