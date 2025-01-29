2025 Native American $1 Coin to honor Hawaiʻi scholar Mary Kawena Pukui

Mary Kawena Pukui $1 coin. Source: United States Mint website

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) applauded the launch of the US Mint’s 2025 Native American $1 Coin featuring Mary Kawena Pukui, a landmark scholar credited by many as preserving and protecting Native Hawaiian language and culture.

In 2021, Senator Hirono sent a letter to then-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging the US Mint to feature three prominent women from Hawaiʻi in the American Women Quarters Program. All three of the women suggested by Senator Hirono were selected—Edith Kanakaʻole was featured on a quarter in 2022, Congresswoman Patsy T. Mink of Maui was featured on a quarter in 2023, and now Mary Kawena Pukui will be on the $1 coin.

“Mary Kawena Pukui’s work, from her translations to compositions, have sustained Hawaiian language and culture for generations,” said Hirono. “She was a prominent Native Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, and dancer dedicated to strengthening and preserving Hawaiian culture. I am glad to see the Mint honoring Mary Kawena Pukui on this year’s Native American $1 Coin design, and hope that people across the country will learn more about her valuable contributions to uplift Native Hawaiian language, history, and culture.”

The coin’s design features Mary Kawena Pukui wearing a hibiscus flower, a kukui nut lei, and a muʻumuʻu with leaves from the kukui nut tree. There is an also an inscription with “Nānā I Ke Kumu,” the title of a series of books that Pukui helped to produce with the Queen Liliʻuokalani Children’s Center.

The Native American $1 Coin Program was launched in 2009 in celebration of the important contributions made by Indian tribes and indigenous people to the history and development of the United States.