Haleakalā National Park closed from noon on Thursday due to severe weather

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Haleakalā National Park will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions. The closure will go into effect at noon Thursday for both the Summit District and Kīpahulu district.

The forecast calls for heavy rain to begin falling over Maui around midday to early afternoon Thursday, with the heaviest bands on the south and southwestern slopes of Haleakala. East Maui will receive significant rain and possible flooding around the same period. Sustained winds of 40-50 mph with gusts up 80 mph are also predicted for Haleakalā starting in the early afternoon Thursday and peaking around sunset.

“The park will remain closed through noon on Friday when conditions are expected to improve. Opening the park, however, will be contingent on damage assessments, and any additional dangerous weather forecasts that maybe predicted.” said Acting Superintendent Leonel Arguello.

For updates on park conditions visit www.nps.gov/hale.