Hawai‘i’s 4th graders post math gains on ‘The Nation’s Report Card’

Hawai‘i’s public school fourth graders demonstrated progress in mathematics on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), commonly known as “The Nation’s Report Card.”

Hawai‘i was one of only 15 states to post a statistically significant improvement in fourth-grade math scores, surpassing the national average by 2 points for a second consecutive NAEP assessment.

Hawai‘i students maintained steady performance in the other three tested areas – fourth- and eighth-grade reading and eighth-grade math – while no individual states posted gains in these subjects. Nationally, average scores declined in fourth- and eighth-grade reading and eighth-grade math. The national average for fourth-grade math increased by 2 points.

This year’s results are particularly notable as they reflect the progress of students whose early education was disrupted by the pandemic. The fourth-graders tested were entering kindergarten when the pandemic began in 2020, impacting their formative learning years.

“The upward trend in Hawai‘i’s fourth-grade math scores is an encouraging sign of resilience and instructional effectiveness,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Given the national context, where most states saw little or no improvement, Hawai‘i’s ability to sustain and even surpass pre-pandemic performance levels is particularly significant. These results reinforce the importance of ongoing investment in evidence-based teaching strategies and targeted support to ensure continued progress. While we celebrate these gains, we remain focused on further elevating student outcomes across all grade levels.”

NAEP, administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), provides a common measure of student achievement across states. Conducted every two years, the assessment evaluates a representative sample of fourth- and eighth-grade students nationwide. In the spring of 2024, approximately 7,200 Hawai‘i public school students from 140 schools participated in the assessment.

Key Results



Fourth-Grade Math

Hawai‘i’s average scale score increased by 2 points to 239, exceeding the national average by 2 points.

The percentage of Hawai‘i students scoring at or above proficient and advanced levels increased by 5% from 2022, according to NCES.

Hawai‘i was one of 15 states to achieve a statistically significant gain in fourth-grade math.

Fourth-Grade Reading

Hawai‘i’s average scale score of 216 remained statistically unchanged from 2022 but exceeded the national average by 2 points.

NAEP noted that while the national average declined in recent years, Hawai‘i’s fourth-grade reading scores have shown an upward trend.

Eighth-Grade Math

Hawai‘i’s average scale score of 270 was statistically unchanged from 2022.

Among the 52 jurisdictions (50 states, D.C., and the Department of Defense Education Activity), 48 states, including Hawai‘i, saw no significant change, while four states experienced declines.

Eighth-Grade Reading

Hawai‘i’s average scale score of 257 remained statistically stable compared to 2022.

Historically, Hawai‘i’s eighth-graders performed below the national average in reading. However, in 2024, their scores aligned with the national average, marking a significant long-term improvement, NCES noted.

Hawai‘i’s continued growth on NAEP has been recognized nationally. Over the past 20 years, the state has made some of the most substantial improvements in the country. In reading, Hawai‘i’s fourth-graders have moved from ranking among the bottom 10 states in 2003 to surpassing the national average and securing a position in the top 10.

NAEP results are one of several key indicators used by the Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) to assess student progress. The findings align with HIDOE’s latest Strive HI performance results, which showed public schools continuing to recover from pandemic-related learning disruptions. Statewide academic gains in language arts and math remained steady on the state’s Smarter Balanced Assessment, which evaluates college and career readiness.