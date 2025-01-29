HHSAA moves girls soccer quarterfinal matches to turf fields due to weather

In anticipation of the imminent threat of heavy rain and high winds, the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) has announced the relocation of all eight quarterfinal matches of the HHSAA Division I and II Girls Soccer State Championships to playing fields with artificial turf. This decision was made today to allow teams ample time to adjust their travel and logistical plans.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the island of Oʻahu from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Due to the predicted inclement weather, the HHSAA has proactively moved the following Division I and II quarterfinal matches:

Division I:

Match No. 5, Kamehameha-Kapalama vs. Campbell – Now Thursday, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha-Kapālama

Match No. 6, Waiakea vs. Waipahu – Now Thursday, 4 p.m. at Waipahu High School

Match No. 7, Mililani vs. Moanalua – Now Thursday, 4 p.m. at Mililani High School

Match No. 8, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Punahou – Now Thursday, 3 p.m. at Punahou School

Division II:

Match No. 7, Kamehameha-Hawaiʻi vs. Pac-5 – Now Thursday, 4 p.m., at Castle High School

Match No. 8, Seabury vs. Waimea – Now Thursday, 6 p.m. at Castle High School

Match No. 9, Kauaʻi vs. Waialua – Now Thursday, 4 p.m., at Pearl City High School

Match No. 10, Mid-Pacific Institute vs. Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy – Now Thursday, 6 p.m. at Pearl City High School

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Division II consolation matches originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Friday:

Match No. 5, Roosevelt vs. Kailua – Now Friday, 3 p.m., at Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Complex (WPSC) Field 6

Match No. 6, ʻAiea vs. Radford – Now Friday, 3 p.m., at WPSC Field 7

There is no admission charge for the quarterfinal and consolation matches.

The HHSAA prioritizes the safety of its student-athletes and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all participating schools, teams, and supporters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD