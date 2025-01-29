Maui County hosts second annual Innovation Lab event on Thursday

Event flyer. Courtesy: County of Maui

The County of Maui Office of Innovation & Sustainability invites the public to its second annual Innovation Lab Address and Meeting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Kalana O Maui county building.

The event will feature Tom Furness, Ph.D., an inventor and pioneer of virtual and augmented reality, addressing “Building Pathways to Transcendence: Harnessing XR, AI, and the Metaverse to Shape a Better Future.” Furness will explore how emerging technologies like extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse can create solutions for mental health, education and social resilience while fostering creativity and collaboration in Maui County.

Furness, often called the “grandfather of virtual reality,” is professor emeritus at the University of Washington and founder of the Human Interface Technology Laboratory. His groundbreaking work has inspired more than 27 companies with a combined market capitalization of $16 billion.

After his address, the Innovation Lab meeting will focus on food sovereignty, with local leaders sharing innovative approaches to enhancing food security and sustainability across Maui Nui.

Maui County’s Office of Innovation & Sustainability, under the Office of the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, is committed to advancing environmental and social progress through policies and programs that build a resilient and prosperous community.

For more information, contact Joshua.L.Cooper@MauiCounty.gov or 808-270-7710.