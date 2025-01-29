Maui Emergency Management Agency, County departments prepare for winter storm

Wailuku River. File PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is coordinating with other County of Maui departments, as well as state and non-governmental partners, to prepare for a strong winter storm that is approaching the state.

Kaunoa Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program has been delivering nonperishable food to homebound seniors so they can be prepared for potential power outages.

MEMA has been working with American Red Cross and other partners to identify shelters that can be opened in potentially vulnerable areas should impacts warrant evacuation.

County of Maui is partnering with Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center to provide emergency shelter for houseless individuals. The center’s cafeteria will be opened as needed, offering a safe space with limited amenities for 20 to 30 individuals. This collaboration aims to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable community members if weather conditions pose a threat.

Officials are advising visitors to refrain from traveling to Hāna and Haleakalā due to potential road impacts.

County Department of Public Works crews have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout the county this week, including in Lahaina, Wailuku, Makawao and Hāna, as well as on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Crews have been staging equipment and preparing for potential adverse conditions in areas that have been affected by flooding in the past, including the Kaupō area of Piʻilani Highway and South Kīhei Road at Kaonoulu Road and Uwapo Road in Kīhei.

DPW is also preparing temporary stop signs to convert traffic signals into four-way stops in the event of traffic signal outages.

The County Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management were topping off heavy equipment fuel tanks and preparing generators.

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that visitors and residents should stay informed, create an emergency plan, prepare an emergency kit, secure property, avoid swift-moving water and look out for one another.

“MEMA is preparing for severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, which is expected to impact Maui County,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “I encourage everyone to take steps to be prepared.”

National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch and a High Wind Warning for portions of Maui County. The Flood Watch is in effect for all main Hawaiian Islands from 6 tonight until Friday afternoon. The High Wind Warning, predicting south winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of more than 60 mph, is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Watches mean that strong and potentially damaging conditions are expected but not yet occurring. Warnings mean that the conditions are imminent or already happening.

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/. Subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.