Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2025

Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
3-5
4-6 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:23 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:40 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a

                            chance of thunderstorms. Some

                            thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A fresh pulse of mid-period NNW swell peaked well below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on Wednesday and will diminish Thursday. A larger N swell will likely arrive Thursday night and Friday, pushing surf heights to High Surf Advisory heights along N facing shores. The low passing north of the islands will continue to intensify as it moves away, likely delivering a larger N-NNE swell from Sunday into next week. A couple moderate-sized WNW swells are also expected, a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday. 


Rough and choppy surf (due to increasing short-period wind waves) will develop along S and W facing shores from tonight through Friday due to the increasingly strong low-level S-SW winds. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




