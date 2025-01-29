Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 3-5 4-6 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:23 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:40 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a

chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:56 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A fresh pulse of mid-period NNW swell peaked well below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on Wednesday and will diminish Thursday. A larger N swell will likely arrive Thursday night and Friday, pushing surf heights to High Surf Advisory heights along N facing shores. The low passing north of the islands will continue to intensify as it moves away, likely delivering a larger N-NNE swell from Sunday into next week. A couple moderate-sized WNW swells are also expected, a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday.

Rough and choppy surf (due to increasing short-period wind waves) will develop along S and W facing shores from tonight through Friday due to the increasingly strong low-level S-SW winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.