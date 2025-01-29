Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|3-5
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and a
chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:14 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A fresh pulse of mid-period NNW swell peaked well below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels on Wednesday and will diminish Thursday. A larger N swell will likely arrive Thursday night and Friday, pushing surf heights to High Surf Advisory heights along N facing shores. The low passing north of the islands will continue to intensify as it moves away, likely delivering a larger N-NNE swell from Sunday into next week. A couple moderate-sized WNW swells are also expected, a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday.
Rough and choppy surf (due to increasing short-period wind waves) will develop along S and W facing shores from tonight through Friday due to the increasingly strong low-level S-SW winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
