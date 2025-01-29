Meeting date set Feb. 5 to provide design ideas for new street art project in Kīhei

South Maui Quick Build Street Art Project location map. Courtesy of Maui MPO

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization invites the community to attend the first community meeting of the South Maui Quick Build Street Art Project scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kūlanihākoʻi High School Library.

The project hopes to install street art within the unused space outside of the travelway resulting from the recently installed curb extensions at the intersection of Kenolio Road and Alulike Street in Kīhei. This initiative aims to beautify and enhance the culture and history of the neighborhood through a community-driven street art design, while enhancing safety for pedestrians in the area.

This meeting seeks to provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the project, meet the local project artist Matthew Agcolicol, and share input on design ideas for the street art. The community feedback is desired to inform the street art design that is expected to be implemented in Spring 2025 by community volunteers.

The South Maui Quick Build Street Art Project is a collaboration between Maui MPO, in partnership with the Ulupono Initiative, County of Maui Department of Public Works and Department of Planning, State Department of Health, Healthy Eating + Active Living Coalition and SSFM International.

To learn more about the project and stay updated on future events, visit mauimpo.org. For questions regarding this event, contact getinvolved@mauimpo.org.