All Maui County HIDOE schools closing early due to severe weather

All HIDOE public schools in Maui County will be closing early at 11:45 a.m. today (Jan. 30, 2025) under advisement from the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) due to severe weather conditions on Maui, Molokai and Lāna‘i.

Schools are in the process of notifying families.

Arrangements are being made for buses to transport students who ride the school bus to/from school. Parents may pick up their children earlier. If parents want to have their child remain at the school and not get on the bus, please call your child’s school.

A decision will be made by 6 p.m. today regarding school closures for tomorrow.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seabury Hall and Kamehameha Schools Maui in Puakalani afternoon classes and activities canceled due to severe weather

After closely monitoring the wind conditions on campus, Seabury Hall has canceled afternoon classes for Thursday, Jan. 30. Parents were asked to pick up their students anytime after 11:15 a.m. Busses are opening on an early release schedule. Additionally, all afterschool programs are canceled. A communication was sent to all parents and guardians through the school’s emergency text communication and email system. Questions about this and future school closures should be directed to Seabury Hall at 808-572-7235 or info@seaburyhall.org.

Kamehameha School Maui in Pukalani is closing at 1:45 p.m. and after school activities are canceled for today (Jan. 30, 2025). Busses will leave campus at 1:55 p.m. Parents should check their email for bus site arrival times.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD