HHSAA postpones quarterfinals due to severe weather; reschedules girls soccer

HHSAA Announces Rescheduled Girls Soccer Matches

The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association has announced the rescheduled matches for the Girls Soccer State Tournament quarterfinal and consolation rounds following earlier weather postponements. Hazardous weather conditions, including reports of power outages, facility closures at some match sites, and dangerous and unpredictable lightning cells moving over the island necessitated the initial postponement.

All matches are now expected to resume at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex this Friday.

Division I:

Match No. 5: Kamehameha-Kapalama vs. Campbell – Friday, 1 p.m., WPSC Field No. 5

Match No. 6: Waiakea vs. Waipahu – Friday, 1 p.m., WPSC Field No. 6

Match No. 7: Mililani vs. Moanalua – Friday, 1 p.m., WPSC Field No. 7

Match No. 8: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Punahou – Friday, 1 p.m., WPSC Field No. 8

Division II:

Match No. 5: Roosevelt vs. Kailua – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 6

Match No. 6: ʻAiea vs. Radford – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 7

Match No. 7: Kamehameha-Hawaiʻi vs. Pac-5 – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 15

Match No. 8: Seabury vs. Waimea – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 16

Match No. 9: Kauaʻi vs. Waialua – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 17

Match No. 10: Mid-Pacific vs. Hawaiʻi Prep – Friday, 3 p.m., WPSC Field No. 18

Looking ahead, the HHSAA is tentatively planning to run the quarterfinal round on Friday, the semifinal round on Saturday, and the championship matches possibly on Monday or Tuesday. All consolation matches that cannot be completed by Saturday will be cancelled for the remainder of the tournament. These plans are subject to change should further weather disturbances occur.

HHSAA postpones quarterfinal matches due to severe weather

The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association has announced the postponement of all quarterfinal matches scheduled for this afternoon due to hazardous weather conditions and the forecast for the remainder of the day. Reports of power outages and facility closures at some match sites further necessitated the decision.

“The safety of all participants, coaches, and supporters is our utmost priority,” said HHSAA spokesperson Natalie Iwamoto. “This decision was made with that in mind, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we navigate this fluid situation.”

The HHSAA is currently working to reschedule the affected matches. A follow-up announcement detailing the new schedule, including dates and locations for the rescheduled quarterfinal matches, will be released later today.

The HHSAA thanks its member schools, athletes, coaches, and fans for their cooperation and patience during this time.