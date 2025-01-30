Maui County public schools to remain closed Friday due to severe weather

Update: 5:30 p.m., Jan. 30, 2025

All Hawaiʻi Department of Education public schools in Maui County will remain closed to students and faculty on Friday, Jan. 31, based on the latest information from emergency management officials.

The decision is based on forecasts showing the “peak” storm period impacting all of Maui County – Maui, Molokai and Lāna‘i – with the heaviest rain, winds, thunderstorms and flooding from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. These conditions are expected to impact safe access to and from schools.

At this time, all other HIDOE schools and offices are scheduled to be open Friday. Stay tuned to official HIDOE communications and social media for the latest updates.

Kamehameha Maui in Pukalani to close due to severe weather

Kamehameha Schools Maui in Pukalani also announced that it will be closed on Jan. 31 due to severe weather conditions. Athletic practices, events and after-school activities are also cancelled for KS Maui.

Seabury Hall to close due to kona storm

Due to the kona storm passing over Hawaiʻi, Seabury Hall will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31. Additionally, all afterschool programs are canceled. A communication was sent to all parents and guardians through the school’s emergency communication system and email platform. Questions about this and future school closures should be directed to Seabury Hall at 808-572-7235 or info@seaburyhall.org.

UH Maui College closed due to weather

Due to inclement weather the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus in Kahului and the Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Education Centers will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31. There will be no in-person classes.