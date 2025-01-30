Maui News

MEO offices on Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi closing Friday due to severe weather

January 30, 2025, 10:45 PM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Wailuku, Hāna, Kaunakakai and LānaʻiCity will be closed Friday, Jan. 31, due to the dangerous weather conditions.

MEO Human Services buses will be making essential runs only. ADA paratransit runs will align with The Maui Bus schedule.

MEO apologizes for the inconvenience.

