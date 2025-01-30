MEO Open House moved to Feb. 4 due to inclement weather

Due to the hazards from the winter storm, Maui Economic Opportunity has rescheduled its Open House to 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, is part of MEO’s 60-year celebration this year. The Open House will feature videos, photos and displays of MEO’s current work in the community and the history of the anti-poverty Community Action Agency founded in 1965.

MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., next to the J. Walter Cameron Center complex.

For more information, call 808-249-2990.

