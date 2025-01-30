Price of a dozen locally produced eggs in Honolulu rose 28% over three years to $8.87

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, Market Analysis and News Branch has released data on retail egg prices in Honolulu, comparing prices between December 2021 and 2024.

The data indicates that between 2021 and 2024, the price for a dozen locally produced eggs rose by 28.4% from $6.91 to $8.87 while the price of imported mainland eggs increased by 51.8% from $5.50 to $8.35. The increase in the price of mainland eggs can be mainly attributed to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) which has impacted egg production across the continental US.

The data collected between 2023 and 2024 show that local egg prices rose by 2.7% while mainland eggs prices rose by 6.2%.

“The increase in local production of eggs has been closing the price gap with imported mainland eggs,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “The avian influenza outbreak on the mainland is another example of why food security in Hawai‘i is so important. Supporting local farmers and ranchers helps to ensure our food supply.”

While HPAI was detected in two locations on O‘ahu in early November 2024, no further detections of the virus have been confirmed and no Hawai‘i egg production facilities have been involved. Hawai‘i was the last state in the nation to detect HPAI and the likely route of transmission is migratory birds via the Pacific flyway. HDOA continues to work with the local poultry industry to keep HPAI from infecting flocks.