Whale Tales 2025: exclusive film screening, presentations and whale watches on Maui

Whale Trust hosts the 19th Annual Whale Tales event, taking place Feb. 13-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. This year’s gathering offers an inspiring setting to connect with like-minded marine enthusiasts, featuring presentations by renowned scientists, conservationists, and photographers. Guests can also enjoy Benefit Whale Watches, an interactive Mauka to Makai Science Center featuring local organizations, and a Community Art Expo.

The event will kick-off on Friday, Feb. 14, with Benefit Whale Watches, offering participants a unique chance to connect directly with experts in marine science and conservation while experiencing the beauty of Maui’s coastal waters. Whether it’s spotting whales alongside renowned researchers or hearing firsthand stories from photographers and scientists, these excursions provide an unforgettable, immersive learning experience that deepens understanding and fosters a shared passion for protecting our oceans.

Throughout the weekend, these experts will also take the stage to share their knowledge through engaging presentations on whale behavior, conservation efforts, cutting-edge research, and the art of documenting the marine world. This year’s presenters include local photographer Daniel Sullivan, Ted Cheeseman of Happywhale, Dr. John Ryan of Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and many more.

Whale Tales will close Sunday, Feb. 16, with an exclusive screening of the acclaimed documentary “There Is a Place on Earth,” including a special presentation by the film’s director Ellen van den Honert. The film explores the profound connection between humans and nature, highlighting the beauty and serenity of the places where this relationship flourishes. Attendees can enjoy drinks and networking before and after the screening, providing an opportunity to meet and speak directly with the filmmaker.

Whale Tales 2025 is a unique opportunity to celebrate the wonders of the ocean while supporting critical research and conservation efforts. 100% of the proceeds from registrations, whale watches, merchandise, and special events go to our Beneficiaries Fund to support the local community and whale research across the North Pacific. To date, Whale Tales has raised over $1.2 million dollars for whale research.

For more information on the resort or to make a room reservation, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui.

Registration for Whale Tales is now open with a suggested donation of $60. Attendees are strongly encouraged to secure their spot in advance. For more information about the event schedule, presenter lineup, benefit whale watches, and registration details, visit whaletales.org.