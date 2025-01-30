Maui News

Winter storm prompts opening of shelters in South, West, East and Upcountry Maui

January 30, 2025, 5:02 PM HST
In coordination with the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns and the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross has opened several shelters on Maui this afternoon to prepare for potential severe weather impacts.

These shelters are located at:

  • Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Lipoa St., Kīhei
  • Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina
  • Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Makawao
  • Hāna High and Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

This morning, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku opened its cafeteria to offer a safe space with limited amenities for 20 to 30 individuals.

While no evacuation orders are currently in place, the shelters have been opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors should conditions worsen. The duration of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather.

Additional shelters may open if further needs arise, according to MEMA.

For more information on American Red Cross, call 1-800-733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.

