DWS issues boil water notice for certain Upper Kula areas after heavy rains

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply issued a boil water notice for certain Upper Kula areas impacted by a main line break in Hāpapa Gulch during the winter storm.

If DWS customers did not lose water service during the storm on Jan. 30 to 31, 2025, your water remains unaffected. However, if you reside in or near the affected areas and experienced a service outage or low pressure, you are advised to boil your water until further notice.

Affected areas are as follows (includes all sides of these roads):

Ihe Place to Kanaio Road

Lower Kula Road

ʻIoʻio Place

Upper Nāʻalae Road

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The water service outage is estimated to continue until 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2025. Potable water tankers are stationed at:

Bottom of Copp Road and Kula Highway

Other planned locations are Kula Community Center and Ching Store

Once water service is restored, please boil water as a precaution until system testing confirms it is safe to drink. DWS will provide notification when the advisory is lifted.

Boiling Instructions:

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute

Allow it to cool before use

Alternatively, use bottled water

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Use boiled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

Showering

The process of flushing and sampling will begin after pipeline repairs are completed. Test results require 24 hours to process. Daily updates will be provided following each sampling period.

DWS will inform customers when tests confirm that no bacteria are present, and the boil advisory is lifted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Heavy rains have caused a main line break in Hāpapa Gulch, Kula, during the severe winter storm. Due to the extreme weather conditions Thursday and Friday, DWS crews are currently unable to fully assess the extent of the damage.

For more information, contact DWS Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at (808) 270-8046 during regular business hours. For water service emergencies, call the DWS 24-hour service line at 808-270-7633.

General guidelines on minimizing the risk of microbial infection are available through the US Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.