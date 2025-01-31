Kula water service outage due to heavy rains

Maui Quick Links:

Heavy rains have caused a main line break in Hāpapa Gulch in Kula. Due to the raging waters, DWS crews are currently unable to assess the extent of the damage.

Potable water buffalos will be staged at the bottom of Copp Road and Kula Highway.

Current estimated water service outage time is 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.