Maui News
Maui Quick Links:
Kula water service outage due to heavy rains
A
A
A
Maui Quick Links:
Maui Severe Weather Updates
Maui Power Outage Updates
Maui Traffic Impacts
Kula Water Service Outage
Heavy rains have caused a main line break in Hāpapa Gulch in Kula. Due to the raging waters, DWS crews are currently unable to assess the extent of the damage.
Potable water buffalos will be staged at the bottom of Copp Road and Kula Highway.
Current estimated water service outage time is 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Updates will be provided as more information is available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments