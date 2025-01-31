Gov. Green releases $6.3M for tourism recovery campaign

File (July 2024): Last year, Gov. Green signed regenerative tourism bill SB 2659 into law, incorporating a regenerative framework into the Hawaiʻi State Planning Act and the state’s Tourism Functional Plan guiding state and county agencies. Courtesy of Office of Governor Josh Green, M.D.

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., has announced the release of $6.3 million restricted funds from the Dept. of Business, Economic Development and Tourism budget for a marketing effort to address the continued economic impacts from the August 2023 Maui wildfires and the expected downturn due to the January 2025 Southern California wildfires.

The release of restricted funds comes at the request of Department Director James Kunane Tokioka, according to an announcement by the DBEDT on Friday. “The tourism recovery campaign is intended to drive the visitor traffic needed to sustain local businesses and support jobs,” Tokioka said.

The campaign will be a continuation of the state’s Maui economic recovery efforts and, with the current California wildfires, also manage the anticipated impacts to the state’s largest source market for visitors, per the announcement.

Gov. Green and Tokioka also recently met with members of the Hawai‘i Hotel Owners and Operators Roundtable and Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance.

“Our hotels are not just businesses; they are integral parts of the Maui community, contributing significantly to the county’s tax base through TAT and real property taxes,” said Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance. “We understand that a thriving visitor industry is essential for Maui’s overall economic health and the well-being of its residents.”

The Hawaii Hotel Alliance said its members worked alongside wholesalers, marketers and Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to identify the need for the investment in Maui and to develop marketing engagements and partnerships that, if utilized, will drive real returns to Maui County.

“DBEDT has been instrumental in working with the industry to develop targeted campaigns that will directly reach potential visitors and explore wholesale engagements,” Gibson said. “We also acknowledge the leadership of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, who has clearly articulated the need for this investment to stimulate Maui’s economy. We are grateful to Governor Green for recognizing the urgency of the situation and taking decisive action.”