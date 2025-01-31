Maui Surf Forecast for February 01, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 10-14 8-12 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 03:43 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:40 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:33 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:07 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:36 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:15 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new shorter-period NW to NNW (310 to 340 degree) swell quickly filled in during the day today, while the long-period N (010 degrees) swell gradually faded during the day. Surf should hold at advisory thresholds through tonight then likely drop below advisory thresholds on Saturday. Locally generated wind waves out of the S and W will gradually diminish through tomorrow. Another N swell will arrive Sunday and peak Monday, producing high surf along N facing shores. This swell will gradually decrease through next week and veer toward the northeast as it declines. A couple moderate sized WNW swells are also expected, with a smaller one this weekend, and a slightly larger one from Monday into Wednesday with the peak on Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.