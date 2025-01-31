Urgent storm repair work to impact traffic on Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. in Waikapū today

To safely make urgent repairs to a pole impacted by the storm, Hawaiian Electric crews will require a road closure on Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 2 and 3 between Waikō Road and Kamehameha Golf Course Road in Waikapū today, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists will be detoured to Kūihelani Hwy. and Waikō Road. No service interruptions are expected.

The work involves bucket trucks in the area. Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.