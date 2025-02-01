Fairmont Kea Lani to celebrate Pilina bar and restaurant’s first birthday on Feb. 7

Maui Food and Dining

Fairmont Kea Lani is celebrating the anniversary of its Pilina bar and restaurant on Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free-entry event will feature musical entertainment, bespoke cocktails, complimentary tastings and culinary surprises for guests to enjoy.

“Over the past year, Pilina has become a cherished gathering place for both locals and visitors,” said Cameron Hall, Pilina general manager. “This celebration is our way of expressing gratitude to our community and showcasing the extraordinary flavors, talent and sustainability practices that make Pilina so special. By honoring Hawai‘i’s local producers, we look forward to continuing our mission of supporting and celebrating the island’s incredible purveyors for many years to come.”

To commemorate its first year, Pilina will host a vibrant evening featuring:

  • Live music by Nuff SeddKa’ena Elaban and David Bailey
  • Specialty Pilina Pāʻina Cocktails, paired with commemorative keepsake
  • Complimentary Spirit Tastings featuring Waikulu DistilleryKupu SpiritsOcean Vodka and more, spotlighting locally crafted libations
  • BFT Experience – A live cutting of a 200lb Bluefin tuna, sourced sustainably and expertly broken down by renowned Oʻahu-based fisherman Tyler Wilcox of La’akea Fish & Co. with complimentary tastings and bites for all attendees
During the BFT Experience (live cutting of the 200lb Bluefin tuna), guests will have the opportunity to learn about and taste the various parts of the tuna as fisherman Tyler Wilcox of La’akea Fish & Co., joined by Pilina’s culinary team, expertly breaks down the fish. 

Complimentary samples of kama, akame, toro and more will be offered. Additionally, a specialty Bluefin tuna menu will be available throughout the evening, featuring an array of both cooked and raw dishes. Highlights include: a Tuna Tiki Tartare with hearts of palm, finger lime, charred pineapple, coconut, mint and a Bluefin Chirashi Bowl featuring trio cuts of tuna, Wagyu tartare, caviar and fresh wasabi.

The event is free to attend, no reservations required and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

