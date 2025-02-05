Maui News

Baldwin-Maui High team wins top prize in 2025 ‘Imi Pono Challenge

February 5, 2025, 12:00 PM HST
  • The winners of the ‘Imi Pono Challenge Jada Gomes (center holding certificate) and Hina Wells (next to her on the right) pose for a photo with (from left) MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe, Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee, and Amber Coutsos, Office and Legislative Manager for the Maui Chamber of Commerce.
  • This is a screenshot of a video titled “Stay Unclouded” by ‘Imi Pono Challenge winners Jada Gomes and Hina Wells.
  • Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee offered a few remarks at the ‘Imi Pono Challenge awards dinner. The Challenge is the brainchild of Lee, who spearheaded the first contest “Reimagining Maui County” in 2020.
  • MEO Youth Services Director Dane Ka‘ae served as the emcee of the ‘Imi Pono Challenge dinner. Youth Services specialist Kristin Wells operated the visuals.
  • About 25 ‘Imi Pono Challenge contestants and their families, Maui Economic Opportunity and Maui Chamber staff and council Chair Alice Lee attended a dinner Wednesday, Jan. 29, at MEO to announce the Challenge winners.

Baldwin High’s Jada Gomes and Maui High’s Hina Wells teamed up to capture the top prize in the fourth ʻImi Pono Challenge with their community service and media campaign centering on the Challenge’s theme of “Cultivating Care: Caring for Your Islands, Caring for Yourself.”

The announcement was made at a dinner Jan. 29, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. The contest was staged by MEO Youth Services and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Applicants had to perform at least 16 hours of volunteering, write an essay about their experience and create a 1 to 3 minute video or PowerPoint on the theme of “Cultivating Care: Caring for Your Islands, Caring for Yourself.” 

MEO Youth Services set up the parameters of the contest and gathered the applications. The Chamber organized the judging panel and solicited the prizes. 

Stay Unclouded video.

Gomes and Wells’ video focused on relieving stress of peer pressure by going to the many scenic and peaceful places on the island from the beach to the forests. “Stay Unclouded” was the title of their 5 minute video.

Their community service activities included volunteering at the Maui County Senior Fair, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center; creating a public service announcement on the harms of bullying; and serving on MEO Youth Services’ M.A.U.I Kanaktion leadership group.

They received a cash prize of $500.

The other winners were:

  • Second Place: Kristine Tabbada and Adleina Doses, Maui High, $300.
  • Third Place: Jake Ropa, Lānaʻi High and Elementary, $150.
  • Honorable Mention: Grace Crowe, King Kekaulike High, Zippy’s Gift Card.
  • Recognition Award/Intermediate Division: Ualohe Acang, Kalama Intermediate, $150.

All of the youth recognized received gift cards from Zippy’s as well as offers of mentorships/internships through the Chamber.

There were 10 entries from Baldwin, Maui, King Kekaulike and Moloka‘i High; Kalama Intermediate; Moloka‘i Middle, and Lānaʻi High and Elementary.

Videos from the winners can be found on the MEO YouTube channel.

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee, who joined the dinner and offered her congratulations. Past themes included the dangers of vaping, COVID-19 prevention and reimagining Maui County.

‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

Comments

