Baldwin-Maui High team wins top prize in 2025 ‘Imi Pono Challenge



















Baldwin High’s Jada Gomes and Maui High’s Hina Wells teamed up to capture the top prize in the fourth ʻImi Pono Challenge with their community service and media campaign centering on the Challenge’s theme of “Cultivating Care: Caring for Your Islands, Caring for Yourself.”

The announcement was made at a dinner Jan. 29, at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. The contest was staged by MEO Youth Services and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Applicants had to perform at least 16 hours of volunteering, write an essay about their experience and create a 1 to 3 minute video or PowerPoint on the theme of “Cultivating Care: Caring for Your Islands, Caring for Yourself.”

MEO Youth Services set up the parameters of the contest and gathered the applications. The Chamber organized the judging panel and solicited the prizes.

Stay Unclouded video.

Gomes and Wells’ video focused on relieving stress of peer pressure by going to the many scenic and peaceful places on the island from the beach to the forests. “Stay Unclouded” was the title of their 5 minute video.

Their community service activities included volunteering at the Maui County Senior Fair, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center; creating a public service announcement on the harms of bullying; and serving on MEO Youth Services’ M.A.U.I Kanaktion leadership group.

They received a cash prize of $500.

The other winners were:

Second Place: Kristine Tabbada and Adleina Doses, Maui High, $300.

Third Place: Jake Ropa, Lānaʻi High and Elementary, $150.

Honorable Mention: Grace Crowe, King Kekaulike High, Zippy’s Gift Card.

Recognition Award/Intermediate Division: Ualohe Acang, Kalama Intermediate, $150.

All of the youth recognized received gift cards from Zippy’s as well as offers of mentorships/internships through the Chamber.

There were 10 entries from Baldwin, Maui, King Kekaulike and Moloka‘i High; Kalama Intermediate; Moloka‘i Middle, and Lānaʻi High and Elementary.

Videos from the winners can be found on the MEO YouTube channel.

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Member Alice Lee, who joined the dinner and offered her congratulations. Past themes included the dangers of vaping, COVID-19 prevention and reimagining Maui County.

‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”