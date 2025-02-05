Ledcor Maui welcomes Clifford Naeʻole as cultural advisor

Clifford Naeʻole (center) with Ledcor Mauiʻs Eric Gerlach and Andrew Voysey. PC: Ledcor Maui

After more than 30 years as cultural advisor for The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Clifford Naeʻole joins Ledcor Maui as cultural advisor. Born and raised on Maui, Naeʻole trained as a chanter and hula dancer. A focus of his teaching has been about the importance of respecting Hawai‘i as a place and Hawaiians as a people.

One of the notable contributions Naeʻole has made to the Maui community is his kuleana and care for the kūpuna of Honokahua. Naeʻole is also known for founding and organizing the Celebration of the Arts, an annual festival presented by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

“I am proud to have a seat here with Ledcor Maui,” said Clifford Naeʻole. “The opportunity to help advise Ledcor Maui with their planning for South Maui is exciting and important for the future of our island. From what I have seen of the Ledcor team, I can tell that they are working towards a bright future not just with their development plans but also in the ways they engage local expertise, support our local workforce, help enhance Hawaiian history and support to the community. I am happy to be a contributor to these efforts and look forward to the work we will do together.”

The vast knowledge of Hawaiian history and depth of experience Naeʻole brings to Ledcor Maui’s team is recognized and highly regarded by the team.

“When we learned that Clifford was retiring from The Ritz-Carlton, the opportunity to work with him was one we eagerly embraced. His expertise and reputation speak for themselves, and we are truly grateful to have him on board. With his many years of knowledge and experience, he is a perfect fit for our team,” said Eric Gerlach, Senior Vice President of Ledcor Maui. “We are honored to be under his guidance, and the knowledge and wisdom he shares will be invaluable to our team. With our current efforts primarily focused in Wailea, his expertise will not only enhance our work today but also strengthen our future projects across Wailea and the broader Paeahu ahupua‘a. As we collaborate with our neighbors, both mauka and makai, his insights will help us build on our efforts and continue to move forward successfully.”

Ledcor Maui, a local real estate development company, recently completed the Laʻi Loa condominium project in Wailea. The company’s mission is to: “build well designed, liveable, environmentally sustainable communities for people who love Maui; who appreciate Hawaiian culture, history and the diverse, multi-ethnic cultures of modern island life; and who respect the valuable natural resources essential to island living.”