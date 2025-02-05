Maui Mediocre Golf Association tees off second season

Maui Mediocre Golf Association group photo. PC: Maui MGA

The Maui chapter of the Mediocre Golf Association is gearing up for its second season of friendly competition, camaraderie and lighthearted golf.

Open to all golfers who embrace the fun side of the sport, the Mediocre Golf Association offers a unique league for players who may not break course records but still enjoy the challenge and spirit of the game—where bogey golf is considered good golf.

The 2025 season will feature a full slate of eight monthly tournaments, starting with the season-opening Rebel Beach Am-Am in March. The season culminates in early November, when hundreds of golfers from over 90 Mediocre Golf Association chapters worldwide compete in Las Vegas at the MGA World Championships.

Each event follows a structured yet entertaining format, rewarding not only top performers but also those who embody the Mediocre Golf Association’s inclusive and humorous spirit. With unique prizes and an emphasis on enjoyment over perfection, the Mediocre Golf Association continues to attract golfers of all skill levels looking for a welcoming environment.

“The MGA is about giving everyday golfers a chance to compete, have fun, and share a few laughs along the way,” said Josh Heimowitz, Maui Mediocre Golf Association chapter leader. “We encourage anyone who loves the game, regardless of skill level, to come out and experience what makes our league so special.”

PC: Maui MGA

Membership is open to golfers of all backgrounds, and participation in events is flexible throughout the season. Players can join the Mediocre Golf Association via the official website and sign up for individual tournaments as they fit into their schedule.

For more information on the Maui Mediocre Golf Association, including event details and registration, visit www.mgatour.com/chapters/maui or check out our Instagram and Facebook pages.