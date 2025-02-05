Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death detected at Maui elementary school

Infected ‘ohia disposal on Maui, Feb. 4, 2025. PC: DLNR

The fungal infection known as Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD) was detected late last month in three landscape ʻōhiʻa trees on the campus of a Maui elementary school. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for further details on what school was involved and where this occurred on the island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources reports a Rapid Response Plan was implemented by the Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the Maui Invasive Species Committee which outlined notification steps regarding the positive test for huli ʻōhiʻa, the less-serious of the two strains of ROD.

MISC and DOFAW crews removed the ʻōhiʻa trees from the campus yesterday. All cut stumps were treated and sealed. On-site burning was not an option due to the proximity of the elementary campus to surrounding homes. All green debris was collected in garbage bags for proper disposal.

MISC collected samples from nearby ʻōhiʻa trees as part of its follow-up monitoring and precautionary measures.

The two fungal species known as ROD were first found killing trees on Hawai‘i Island more than 10 years ago. They infect ‘ōhi‘a through open wounds on the bark and grow inside until all vessels transporting water throughout the tree are blocked, causing the leaves to quickly brown and die, hence the name Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death. Huli ‘ōhi‘a is the slower-growing of the two fungi species – a tree may be infected for some time before its noticed.

Maui has the state’s second largest population of ‘ōhi‘a, roughly 80,000 acres, and most are in State Forest Reserves, protected with fencing to keep grazing animals out.

Studies on Hawai‘i Island show that wild pigs, goats and deer continuously damaging wood dramatically increases ROD in unfenced areas.

People can help protect ʻōhiʻa forests, which are critical to watershed protection, with the following actions: