10 million HawaiianMiles up for grabs in latest Huakaʻi by Hawaiian sweepstakes

Hawaiian Airlines has launched their largest sweepstakes ever to celebrate the launch of Huakaʻi by Hawaiian. Flyer courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines is giving away 10 million HawaiianMiles – the company’s biggest sweepstakes ever – to celebrate the launch of Huakaʻi by Hawaiian, its new travel program offering exclusive benefits for Hawaiʻi residents. The airline will award 30 Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members with 365,000 HawaiianMiles, the equivalent of approximately nine roundtrip flights between Hawaiʻi and Las Vegas, or 48 one-way flights between the Neighbor Islands.

Award miles never expire and can be redeemed anywhere Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines fly. HawaiianMiles members can create an Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan account to seamlessly transfer miles and redeem them on a broader network of flights.



The more than 150,000 existing Huakaʻi members are automatically entered in the sweepstakes. For a chance to win, Hawaiʻi residents must become a Huakaʻi member by Feb. 16. Kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents) can sign up at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Huakai.

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Open to legal US residents of Hawai’i who are 18 years and older as of date of entry. The sweepstakes began Feb. 3 and ends at 11:59 p.m. HST on Feb. 16, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As Hawaiʻi’s trusted airline, we are privileged to welcome onboard thousands of kamaʻāina guests each day, from early risers commuting to work on our Neighbor Island morning departures to families exploring the exciting destinations across our network,” said Kanani Kealoha-Faleafine, principal of loyalty recognition at Hawaiian Airlines. “Huakaʻi by Hawaiian, and our 10 Million Miles Sweepstakes, is our way to mahalo our residents for their loyalty.”

Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members enjoy a free checked bag – inclusive of surfboards, golf bags and other sports equipment – on Neighbor Island flights, 10 or 20% off one Neighbor Island booking per quarter and monthly network-wide deals.