Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|12-16
|15-20
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Medium-period NE swell will linger overnight, gradually diminishing on Friday. A long-period NW swell will build overnight, and peak on Friday, producing dangerously high surf along exposed north and west facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, potentially leading to continued high surf. A larger WNW swell is looking increasingly likely from late Tuesday into Thursday next week. A small S swell is also possible around the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com