Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 12-16 15-20 West Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:19 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:20 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Medium-period NE swell will linger overnight, gradually diminishing on Friday. A long-period NW swell will build overnight, and peak on Friday, producing dangerously high surf along exposed north and west facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, potentially leading to continued high surf. A larger WNW swell is looking increasingly likely from late Tuesday into Thursday next week. A small S swell is also possible around the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.