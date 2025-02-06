Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2025

February 6, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
12-16
15-20 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:19 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:20 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:40 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Medium-period NE swell will linger overnight, gradually diminishing on Friday. A long-period NW swell will build overnight, and peak on Friday, producing dangerously high surf along exposed north and west facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, potentially leading to continued high surf. A larger WNW swell is looking increasingly likely from late Tuesday into Thursday next week. A small S swell is also possible around the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
