Maui Weather Forecast for February 06, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 72 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70. East winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 48 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 56 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 40 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 75 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 48 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 66 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A disturbance moving across the area will bring an increase in showers through tonight. The focus of these showers will likely be over interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and windward areas at night. Light winds will continue today, with moderate trade winds returning Friday. A drier air mass will move in Friday afternoon, with fair weather conditions expected through early next week.

Discussion

Satellite and radar imagery early this morning continue to show a band of showers along a boundary over the Alenuihaha Channel. The land breezes that developed overnight are helping to keep showers offshore, but an area of enhanced moisture over the eastern half of the state will allow some of these showers to impact windward Maui and the Big Island, with isolated showers possible along windward and mauka areas of the remaining islands. Light winds across the area today will allow sea breezes to redevelop this afternoon which will lead to another round of afternoon clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas. Guidance continues to show the tail-end of a shortwave trough lingering around the region which will help to enhance some shower activity across mainly Maui and the Big Island. This trough will also help to enhance summit winds on the Big Island today, with low-end wind advisory winds expected through this afternoon. As the trough exits the region tonight expect land breezes to develop.

Starting Friday, a weak upper level ridge will build overhead and a surface high will build northeast of the state. A ridge extending from the parent high will fluctuate just north of the state into early next week. With the ridge staying just north of the state we should see stable conditions with light to moderate trades. For the western half of the state, the winds will be lighter with winds out of the east to east-southeast direction. Due to the lighter winds, we could see sea breezes develop over the interior and leeward areas. Over the eastern half of the state we should see our typical trade wind pattern. Overall, stable with mostly dry conditions are expected this weekend into early next week.

Guidance then shows a front stalling far northwest of the state towards the middle of next week, with moisture from the front getting absorbed by a developing low near the dateline. As this low moves northeastward it looks like the tail-end of a front may impact the state late next week.

Aviation

Light to moderate east-northeast trades are expected today, although they should be light enough for some localized sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered areas. An area of enhanced moisture will keep some showers and MVFR cigs/vsbys around windward sections of mainly the Big Island this morning, with fewer showers over windward areas of the smaller isles. A few showers will be possible over the island interiors this afternoon, before fizzling quickly this evening. Shower activity will favor windward slopes and coasts tonight, although it should be rather sparse with mostly VFR conditions prevailing.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration for windward sections of the Big Island. Conditions will likely be slow to improve through the day.

Marine

A weak surface ridge stretched over waters just north of Kauai will support light and variable winds as it remains nearly stationary through Thursday. The ridge will move north and strengthen from Friday into the weekend, supporting moderate to locally fresh trade winds that will favor an E-ESE direction.

The current medium period (12-14 seconds) NE (040) swell is expected to remain near its peak through this afternoon, then gradually decline through Saturday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores remains in effect, but will likely be canceled late this afternoon.

A pair of long-period NW swells are poised to generate high surf along exposed north and west facing shores over the weekend and into the coming week. The first is expected to build in this evening and peak early Friday. A similarly- sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from late Saturday into Monday. Either of these swell events could necessitate the issuance of a High Surf Advisory. A sustained WNW swell is expected from late Tuesday into Thursday of the coming week.

For those zones exposed to the NW swell, combined seas are expected to exceed above Small Craft Advisory (SCA) criteria beginning late tonight. Conditions are expected to persist through through Friday evening and possibly beyond. Additionally, an SCA for winds may be needed around Maui and the Big Island this weekend if east winds rise above SCA speeds in response to the strengthening ridge.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Olomana, Kauai North, Kauai East, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Big Island Summits.

