CNHA appoints Kauʻilani Kahoʻonei Arce as chief operating officer

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has appointed Kauʻilani Kahoʻonei Arce as its new chief operating officer. Arce will oversee daily operations, ensuring CNHA’s initiatives, programs and partnerships align with the organization’s mission of uplifting and empowering the Native Hawaiian community.

“Kauʻi is a testament to the strength and vision emerging from our communities. Her roots in Nānākuli and deep dedication to the lāhui have shaped her into a leader who understands both the challenges and opportunities we face,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “She has already made a meaningful impact at CNHA, demonstrating the ability to implement impactful programs, lead high-performing teams, build strategic partnerships, and navigate complex challenges. I have no doubt her leadership will continue to elevate our work and the Native Hawaiian community.”

Born and raised in Nānākuli on Hawaiian homestead land, Arce has dedicated nearly her entire career to serving the Native Hawaiian community. She brings extensive experience in nonprofit management, social services and program development, with a proven track record of leadership, collaboration and driving operational success.

Arce most recently served as destination stewardship director for Kilohana, CNHA’s tourism division, where she spearheaded the launch of major initiatives in support of regenerative tourism for Hawai‘i. Under her leadership, Kilohana executed several large-scale programs and fostered key partnerships with local and national organizations.

Prior to CNHA, Arce held leadership positions at Hoʻōla Nā Pua, where she directed statewide anti-trafficking programs and expanded support services for survivors, and at Lili‘uokalani Trust, where she played a key role in piloting inaugural youth development programs and leading the design phase of Lili‘uokalani Center. She also spent several years advocating for the welfare of foster youth as a social worker with the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services.

Arce holds a Master of Social Work from the Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from UH Mānoa. She remains actively engaged in the community, serving on the Advisory Committee for the Wai‘anae Sustainable Communities Plan, the Advisory Committee for the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture’s Kaulele Project, and as a member of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. Arce currently resides in Mākaha.