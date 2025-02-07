County seeking nominations for 2025 volunteers to be recognized for exemplary work

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, is seeking nominations for its annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service, which honors outstanding individuals volunteering with Maui County nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofit volunteer managers can nominate one specific volunteer by going online to www.mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns and clicking on Volunteer Center. Nominations will be accepted until March 5, 2025, or until 25 qualifying nominations are reached, whichever comes first.

During National Volunteer Week in April, nominees will be highlighted on HandsOn Maui social media and recognized at an in-person event on April 22, 2025, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room at the Kalana O Maui County building in Wailuku.

“During Volunteer Week, we come together to celebrate the remarkable individuals whose selflessness and dedication make our community stronger every day; their unwavering commitment to service sets an inspiring example for us all,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We honor these exceptional volunteers for their efforts that are exemplary of the aloha and caring that make our community so special.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each nominee will receive a Certificate of Recognition from the County of Maui and a Volunteer Hero T-shirt.

For more information, call 808-270-7150. For more information on HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, visit www.mauicounty.gov/VolunteerCenter.