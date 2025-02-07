Maui Surf Forecast for February 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-15 10-14 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:03 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:10 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:44 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A lingering medium period northeast swell will continue to decline through tonight. In the meantime the long- period northwest swell is currently peaking and generating surf heights of 15-20 feet along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. A slightly smaller NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday. A larger WNW swell looks likely Tuesday and Wednesday of next week once again bumping up surf heights.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.