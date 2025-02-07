Maui Surf Forecast for February 08, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|12-16
|10-15
|10-14
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A lingering medium period northeast swell will continue to decline through tonight. In the meantime the long- period northwest swell is currently peaking and generating surf heights of 15-20 feet along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. A slightly smaller NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday. A larger WNW swell looks likely Tuesday and Wednesday of next week once again bumping up surf heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com