Talk story with Yuki Lei at Upcountry Farmers Market

File photo (2023): Maui County Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura will be available at the Upcountry Farmers Market tomorrow from 7 to 11 a.m.

Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program tomorrow, Feb. 8, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and share their thoughts on county issues that matter to them. State Rep. Kyle Yamashita will also be available to discuss state-related issues with the community.

The Upcountry Farmers Market is located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani. “The UFM is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” added Sugimura.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market. Future Talk Story dates and more information are available at MauiCounty.us/Sugimura.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area and is vice-chair of the Maui County Council. She also is chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

For more information, feel free to contact Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell (808) 830-0344, office (808) 270-7939 or by emailing YukiLei.Sugimura@MauiCounty.us.