Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra opens applications for senior-year performance competition

2024 Nā Hōkū ʻŌpio “Young Stars” winner, Shane Komeiji performs at the Tom Moffatt Waikīkī Shell with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. PC: Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Applications are being accepted for the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s prestigious Nā Hōkū ʻŌpio “Young Stars” competition, granting winning student musicians the opportunity to perform on the professional stage with the symphony this summer.

All Hawaiʻi 12th grade musicians are eligible to apply if they play strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion or harp. Additionally, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra also accepts vocal students into the competition.

“I got a crazy adrenaline rush during the performance. The audience was huge,” said Cayne Hiraoka, 2024 Nā Hōkū ʻŌpio “Young Stars” winner and saxophonist. “This is such a phenomenal, once-in a lifetime opportunity to be able to play as a soloist with a professional orchestra at such a young age. I feel like I learned so much in just a one-hour rehearsal [with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra]. I feel like I learned years worth of material.”

Last year’s winners included students from Roosevelt High School, Castle High School, Kalani High School and Punahou who played flute, cello, saxophone and trombone. This year, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra encourages applicants from neighboring island high schools to apply.

“There’s so much young talent throughout our islands, and HSO wants to celebrate their study and achievements,” said Maestro Dane Lam, music and artistic director, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. “It’s also an important part of our mission as a state symphony to mentor and teach young musicians, nurturing the next generation of maestros and ensuring the continued growth of Hawaiʻi’s vibrant music community.”

Left to right: 2024 Nā Hōkū ʻŌpio “Young Stars” winner, Cayne Hiraoka (saxophone) with Concertmaster Iggy Jang and Maestro Dane Lam; 2023 Nā Hōkū ‘Ōpio “Young Stars” winner, Ylang Guo (violin). PC: Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

In addition to playing a solo repertoire with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra during their summer concerts, award winners received multiple media opportunities to share their talents on broadcast television, further adding to their resume and performance reel as musicians.

Who can apply?

High school students in their senior year (Class of 2025) who are full-time residents of Hawai‘i. Neighbor island students encouraged.

If selected, the winner must be available from July 16 to July 25, 2025 for rehearsals and performances on Oʻahu.

Apply by March 14 at myhso.org/young-stars . Audition videos are due on April 15.