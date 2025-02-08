Maui Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Hawaiian Airlines Luncheon, Feb. 21

File photo (2022) PC: Hawaiian Airlines.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual luncheon with Hawaiian Airlines on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The event will feature a keynote address from Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague, who will share updates and insights on what’s coming for Hawaiian Airlines in 2025.

“We are thrilled to continue to partner with Hawaiian Airlines on this event,” said Maui Chamber President Pamela Tumpap. “This luncheon is a unique and exclusive opportunity to hear about their future plans, ask key questions, and share your feedback with the teams.”

The event starts with registration at 11 a.m. at Fuego at The Dunes at Maui Lani. A lunch and program follows at noon.

Joe Sprague, chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Joe Sprague was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Airlines in September 2024, following the company’s combination with Alaska Air Group. He served at Alaska Airlines for over 17 years in a variety of increasingly senior leadership positions including vice president of external relations and vice president of marketing.

Registration prior to the Feb. 21 st event is required to attend, and tickets are $75 for Maui Chamber Members and $85 for non-members. Those interested in attending can get more information and register at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the “Events Calendar” tab.