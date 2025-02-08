Maui County Council approves lease for rental housing in Nā Hale Kūpuna Project

The Nā Hale Kūpuna Project, launched by the J. Walter Cameron Center, is coordinated by Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant office. Images courtesy of the J. Walter Cameron Center

Maui County Council members adopted a resolution Friday that authorizes the lease of a County-owned, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on Lower Main Street in Wailuku to an elder displaced by the August 2023 wildfires.

The adopted resolution is part of the Nā Hale Kūpuna Project, coordinated by Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant office. The program is funded by the CDBG office and CARES Act money.

The program affects kūpuna impacted by the wildfires who are eligible for low-income senior housing in the initiative launched by the nonprofit J. Walter Cameron Center. The project is aimed at addressing Maui’s desperate lack of affordable housing, especially after the wildfire disaster.

Overall, the project offers seven long-term condominium units in West, Central and South Maui. The one- and two-bedroom units provide stable housing for households of one to five people.

Eligibility requirements include being at least 62 years old, having had a primary residence in Lahaina at the time of the wildfires and demonstrating that fire damage rendered the residence uninhabitable. Additionally, households must have a combined gross annual income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Applications were accepted Dec. 3 through Dec. 20. Applicants were taken up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rent is capped at 30% of household income, with minimum rents of $300 for one-bedroom units and $400 for two-bedroom units. Leases are for 12 months, with an option to extend.

For more information, visit https://jwcameroncenter.org or contact the Nā Hale Kūpuna Project at 808-244-5546.

