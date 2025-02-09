Crews extinguish 2 acre brush fire in ʻUlupalakua
Firefighters extinguished a 2 acre brush fire in ʻUlupalakua on Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 12:43 p.m., Feb. 6 on ranch lands.
Crews arrived to find a fire during in a pasture over a mile above the Kula Highway.
The fire was extinguished at 4:37 p.m. No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed. There were also no damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Units responding to the scene included: Engine 5, Engine 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.