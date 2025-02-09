‘Curtain Up’ 2025 ProArts Fundraiser tickets now on sale

Event flyer. Courtesy of ProArts Playhouse

ProArts Playhouse will host a red carpet fundraiser in celebration of the performing arts on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The nonprofit transforms its indoor space and expands to the outdoors for the night of music, magic, aerial dance and theatre.

The evening schedule includes:

5:30 p.m.: Pre-party at DeVine Wine Lounge for Premium ticket holders, with a meet-and-greet with performers;

6:30 p.m.: Pupus, mocktails and pre-show entertainment by magician David Kuraya, aerialist Caye McKibben and pianist Dickie Tilton; and

7:30 p.m.: A show featuring performances by John Cruz, Amy Hānaialiʻi, Eric Gilliom, Sheryl Renee, Steve Grimes, the cast of "Little Shop of Horrors" and special surprise guests.

Ticket options are:

$250 Premium: Front-row seats with tables, swag bags, and pre-show access at DeVine Wine Lounge;

$150 Preferred: Front-row seats with a small gift; or

$100 Regular: Additional seating options with a small gift.

In addition, an online auction will open later this month, featuring items from Mick Fleetwood, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trilogy Excursions and more.

Funds raised will support ProArts’ Access for All Program, Theatrical Season, Pono Project, and Nonprofit Discount Program. For more about ProArts’ mission, click here.