Maui man fatally injured in fall while hiking

A Maui man suffered fatal injuries in a fall while hiking in the Kailua area of East Maui on Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 12:43 p.m., Feb. 8 near mile 6.75 of the Hāna Highway.

Police have since identified the victim as Karl Newman, 49, of Waikapū.

According to department reports, the man was hiking with acquaintances when he reportedly lost his footing and fell. Due to the location and height of the waterfall, which was estimated to be 60 feet, the man needed to be extracted by Rescue 10 personnel aboard Air 1.

No life-saving measures were performed as the male was determined to be deceased, police said.

The preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

In sharing the information, the Maui Police Department extended condolences to Newman’s family and friends. The incident has been classified as a miscellaneous accident.