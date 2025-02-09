Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2025

February 9, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
10-14
10-14
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:33 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:09 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:52 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Forerunners of a moderate, long period NW (310) have registered on the offshore NDBC buoys (51001 and 51101) this afternoon. The latest modeling suggests this swell will peak late tonight into early Monday near or at low end High Surf Advisory thresholds for N and W facing shores. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) may be needed for this time. More substantial energy then reaches area waters as forerunners of a large long period NW (300-310) swell build into the area late Monday night into Tuesday easily reaching HSA thresholds and potentially reaching entry- level warning criteria along exposed N and W facing shores. This swell will hold through mid- week and then decline during Friday. A slightly larger long period NW (320) swell will follow for the balance of the weekend during which time surf will again peak at or near High Surf Warning thresholds for N and W facing exposures. 


Surf along E and S facing shores remains small through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
