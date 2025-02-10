Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2025

February 10, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
10-15
15-20 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:16 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:36 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:07 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The nearshore Hanalei PacIOOS buoy suggests surf remains just shy of the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold this afternoon with slightly decreased values at Waimea owing to shadowing by Kauai. However, favored NW-facing exposures on Oahu likely remain near the HSA threshold as well. This moderate, long period NW (310) swell will subside through the first half of the night as long period forerunners of the next swell in the sequence arrive. Tuesday will feature building large, long period surf that will easily exceed HSA thresholds for N and W facing exposures, potentially including Leeward Big Island. West-facing shores of Leeward Big Island potentially reach their warning threshold late Tuesday into Tuesday night. A reinforcing pulse of similar size will help keep surf at advisory levels through Wednesday before dropping below advisory thresholds Thursday. A High Surf Advisory has therefore been issued for susceptible shorelines of Kauai through Molokai. A large, long period NW (320) swell will generate surf to High Surf Warning thresholds along N and W facing shores Friday, peak Saturday then slowly subside into early next week. Surf along E and S facing shores remains small through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments