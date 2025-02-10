Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 10-15 15-20 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:16 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:07 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The nearshore Hanalei PacIOOS buoy suggests surf remains just shy of the High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold this afternoon with slightly decreased values at Waimea owing to shadowing by Kauai. However, favored NW-facing exposures on Oahu likely remain near the HSA threshold as well. This moderate, long period NW (310) swell will subside through the first half of the night as long period forerunners of the next swell in the sequence arrive. Tuesday will feature building large, long period surf that will easily exceed HSA thresholds for N and W facing exposures, potentially including Leeward Big Island. West-facing shores of Leeward Big Island potentially reach their warning threshold late Tuesday into Tuesday night. A reinforcing pulse of similar size will help keep surf at advisory levels through Wednesday before dropping below advisory thresholds Thursday. A High Surf Advisory has therefore been issued for susceptible shorelines of Kauai through Molokai. A large, long period NW (320) swell will generate surf to High Surf Warning thresholds along N and W facing shores Friday, peak Saturday then slowly subside into early next week. Surf along E and S facing shores remains small through the period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.